Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A workshop on "Career in Merchant Navy" was organised at the school. As many as 200 students of classes X to XII attended the workshop. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar welcomed the resource person. A representative of Samundra Institute of Maritime Studies, Gaurav Bansal, spoke about a career in Merchant Navy. Many aspects of Merchant Navy and Indian Navy were explained in detail by the resource person. He briefed the students about the difference between Merchant and Indian Navy. A quick review of the infrastructure, crew members, designations and logistics of the shipping industry was given to the students. Bansal said Merchant Navy was a lucrative profession due to its flexible job periods, attractive pay scale and no limitation of retirement age. He also explained in detail the registration process, different type of courses and selection process of Indian Navy. A documentary film about the glorious history of Navy was also shown to the students. In the end, the principal of the school, Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, motivated the students to stay focused and take up a career in Indian Navy and serve the nation. She extended her vote of thanks to the resource person.