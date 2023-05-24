Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A programme was organised on the occasion of International Anti-Bullying Day at the school. The programme was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Dr. Vinita Kumar Tomar. As many as 800 students of classes VIII to XII of the school participated in this. The main objective of the programme was to create awareness about bullying in educational institutions so that children could support each other. Children created awareness about bullying among their classmates through drama, speech, poem and PPT. School Principal Dr. Vinita Kumar Tomar said that one should not ignore bullying happening with any child and immediately raise voice against it. Students can talk to teachers and parents if necessary.