Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A programme was organised on the occasion of International Anti-Bullying Day at the school. The programme was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Dr. Vinita Kumar Tomar. As many as 800 students of classes VIII to XII of the school participated in this. The main objective of the programme was to create awareness about bullying in educational institutions so that children could support each other. Children created awareness about bullying among their classmates through drama, speech, poem and PPT. School Principal Dr. Vinita Kumar Tomar said that one should not ignore bullying happening with any child and immediately raise voice against it. Students can talk to teachers and parents if necessary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area when the Mumbai number For...
7 die as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down hill in J-K's Kishtwar
The accident occurs near Dangduru power project site in Dacc...