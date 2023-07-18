Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A programme was organised on the occasion of Bastille Day at the school. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. Students of Class III to VI of the school participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. The main objective of the programme was to show the culture of France. Students of Class VI presented songs and dances related to the culture of France. Class III children displayed French costumes. Class V children made monuments of France. students of Class IV made greeting cards that are popular in France. Student Purusha gave information about the relation between France and India. Student Tanishi explained the importance of the day. Kushagra and Pawani enthralled everyone with their beautiful song.
