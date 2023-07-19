Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

To make students aware of fundamental rights and duties, International Justice Day was celebrated in the school. Students of Class VIII to XII participated in various activities with great zeal. Students presented their thoughts and ideas in the form of poems and speeches. A poster competition was also organised. Students expressed their thoughts about justice with the help of colours. Fundamental rights of the ‘accused and arrested’ persons were shown with the help of an informative video documentary. In the end, Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar addressed the participants.
