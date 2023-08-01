Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

To celebrate Nature Conservation Day, an inter-school debate competition was organised by the school. The competition witnessed a participation of 36 students from nine prominent schools of Panipat. Retired Professor of SD College, Panipat, Dr Sarita Dalal, and Partima Sharma were the chief guests. Principal of the school Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar delivered a special message of congratulations to winners, participants and teachers.
