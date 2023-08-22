Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The school campus was decorated with balloons and flags. The national flag was hoisted by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The national anthem was sung and the national flag was saluted by all the attendees. Many cultural programmes and events were organised on the day. Many patriotic poems were recited and many speeches were delivered. An inter-house Hindi speech competition was organised for students of Class IX to X. Principal Tomar and Headmistress Dr Neelam Vats were the jury members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...