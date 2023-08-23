Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

An inter-house heritage quiz was organised by the Social Science Department at the school. The programme was presided over by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The main objective of the competition was to make the children aware of the Indian culture, history and heritage. Through this quiz knowledge and significant of Indian heritage was imparted to the students. Selected students from each house participated enthusiastically in the competition. Students from Class VII to X participated.
