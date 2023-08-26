Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

An inter-class poetry recitation and fancy dress competition was organised in the school to celebrate Independence Day. Tiny tots of Nursery to Class played the role of famous freedom fighters. 34 students of Classes III to V presented beautiful poems on the theme, “Patriotism”. The poems titled ‘My Country, My Pride’ and ‘A Tribute to Freedom Fighters’ filled the atmosphere with the spirit of patriotism. The event was judged by Harsh Bajaj and Menka Bajaj. The participants were judged on the parameters like content, gestures, pronunciation and fluency of thoughts. The young poets were applauded by everyone for their articulation and excellent memory skills.
