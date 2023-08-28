Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

An exhibition was organised in the school on the theme ‘Tribal Empowerment’. It was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. As many as 150 students participated in it. Students of Class III and IV prepared different types of animals using clay and leaves. Students of Class V and VI prepared tribal jewellery with paper mache, clay, flowers, leaves, etc. Students of Class VII decorated stones and painted. Students of Class VIII painted Warli and Madhubani art paintings.
