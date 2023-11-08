Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A mock parliament activity was organised today by the Department of Social Sciences in the school. The programme was presided over by Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar. As many as 30 students of classes IX and X participated in this programme. The main objective of the programme was to make the students aware about the process of Women's Reservation Bill and other bills to be passed in the Parliament. In the end, the Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar honoured the students who participated in the activity.
