Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

French language ‘Spell Bee Competition’ was organised at the school. The programme was presided over by Headmistress Dr Neelam Vats. Four teams (Musee Du Louvre, Notre Dame, Arc De Triomphe and Tour Eiffel) of students of classes V and VI participated in the competition. The main objective of the competition was to improve French spelling, confidence, children’s learning of concepts, improve comprehension and develop study skills. There were four stages for the competition. Children participated with great enthusiasm. The winners were honoured with certificates by Dr Neelam Vats.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10