Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

French language ‘Spell Bee Competition’ was organised at the school. The programme was presided over by Headmistress Dr Neelam Vats. Four teams (Musee Du Louvre, Notre Dame, Arc De Triomphe and Tour Eiffel) of students of classes V and VI participated in the competition. The main objective of the competition was to improve French spelling, confidence, children’s learning of concepts, improve comprehension and develop study skills. There were four stages for the competition. Children participated with great enthusiasm. The winners were honoured with certificates by Dr Neelam Vats.

