Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

An inter-school poster-making competition was organised on Earth Day by the Department of Science at the school. In the competition, 72 students of 12 schools participated. There were two students in each team from each school. The students of the school gave the message of saving the Earth from crisis through science drama, dance and song. The participants conveyed the message of preserving the Earth and its environment through their posters. School Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar awarded the winning team. She said, “Our earth is in crisis, and lack of pure water and pollution are the main problems. The young generation should not forget that we have inherited this Earth from our forefathers and it is our moral duty to give it to future generations in a protected form.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat