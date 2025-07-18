DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, commemorates Bastille Day

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, commemorates Bastille Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A programme was organised to commemorate Bastille Day at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat. Children from Class III to V of the school participated enthusiastically in the programme. Children presented creative art through pen pot, frame, thread, Eiffel Tower, etc. The main objective of the programme was to showcase the culture of France. Students of Class III and IV did a ramp show in French costumes. Students of Class V made various models of famous buildings of France like Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Notre Dame Church, etc, through acting. Children showed about various cuisines of France. Children presented the act of breaking the Bastille Jail for freedom. The story of Viraj Gupta, a student of Class V, made the programme more special. The children gave information about the French Revolution and the National Day of France.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts