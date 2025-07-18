Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, commemorates Bastille Day

A programme was organised to commemorate Bastille Day at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat. Children from Class III to V of the school participated enthusiastically in the programme. Children presented creative art through pen pot, frame, thread, Eiffel Tower, etc. The main objective of the programme was to showcase the culture of France. Students of Class III and IV did a ramp show in French costumes. Students of Class V made various models of famous buildings of France like Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Notre Dame Church, etc, through acting. Children showed about various cuisines of France. Children presented the act of breaking the Bastille Jail for freedom. The story of Viraj Gupta, a student of Class V, made the programme more special. The children gave information about the French Revolution and the National Day of France.

