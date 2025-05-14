DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, observes Anti-Bullying Day

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, observes Anti-Bullying Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school observed Anti-Bullying Day with enthusiasm and awareness-building activities for students of classes IX to XII. The event aimed at sensitising students to harmful effects of bullying and promoting a safe, inclusive and respectful school environment. A series of engaging and thought-provoking activities were organised, including poem recitations, speeches, and powerpoint presentations, all centred around the theme "Stop Bullying: Stand Up, Speak Out." tudents showcased their creativity and empathy through heartfelt poems that highlighted the emotional impact of bullying.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper