Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, observes Anti-Bullying Day

The school observed Anti-Bullying Day with enthusiasm and awareness-building activities for students of classes IX to XII. The event aimed at sensitising students to harmful effects of bullying and promoting a safe, inclusive and respectful school environment. A series of engaging and thought-provoking activities were organised, including poem recitations, speeches, and powerpoint presentations, all centred around the theme "Stop Bullying: Stand Up, Speak Out." tudents showcased their creativity and empathy through heartfelt poems that highlighted the emotional impact of bullying.