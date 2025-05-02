DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, organises exhibition of eco-friendly articles

Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, organises exhibition of eco-friendly articles

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An exhibition of eco-friendly articles was organised by the Eco Club at the school. The main objective of the exhibition was to create awareness about the use of items made of cloth, jute, metal, glass, bamboo and clay instead of plastic and related items in daily life to keep the environment clean. In the exhibition, children made various attractive items like paper bags, ‘gulak’, plant pots, dustbins, pen holders, bags from old clothes, etc, from waste items and provided information related to them. Information was given to use butter paper instead of silver foil. Along with this, awareness was created about physical health. Parents and students were made aware of making life healthy by using household items like mint, amla, curry leaves, neem, basil grass, asafoetida, lemon, turmeric and ginger. It was suggested to make some items useful by recycling them so that the environment can be saved and resources can be conserved.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper