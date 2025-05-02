Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, organises exhibition of eco-friendly articles

An exhibition of eco-friendly articles was organised by the Eco Club at the school. The main objective of the exhibition was to create awareness about the use of items made of cloth, jute, metal, glass, bamboo and clay instead of plastic and related items in daily life to keep the environment clean. In the exhibition, children made various attractive items like paper bags, ‘gulak’, plant pots, dustbins, pen holders, bags from old clothes, etc, from waste items and provided information related to them. Information was given to use butter paper instead of silver foil. Along with this, awareness was created about physical health. Parents and students were made aware of making life healthy by using household items like mint, amla, curry leaves, neem, basil grass, asafoetida, lemon, turmeric and ginger. It was suggested to make some items useful by recycling them so that the environment can be saved and resources can be conserved.