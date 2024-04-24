Dyal Singh Public School, Sec 13-17, HUDA, Panipat

A math quiz competition and group activity was organised by the Mathematics Department at the school. Students from classes III to V participated enthusiastically in the math quiz competition and students from classes VI and VII participated in the group activity. The programme was presided over by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The competition was conducted in five stages (Introductory, Rapid fire, Buzzer, Wheel and Surprise). The main objective of the programme was to use mathematics in daily life, promote reasoning power, develop a sense of harmony and create interest in the subject of mathematics. Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar honoured the winners by giving them prizes and motivated them to participate in such programmes in future also.

