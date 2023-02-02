Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

A district-level painting competition was organised at the school. Member of Parliament Krishan Lal Panwar was the chief guest and MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Social worker and district president of the BJP Dr Archana Gupta, District Education Officer, Panipat, Kuldeep Dahiya, Block Education Officer, Panipat, Rajbir Singh and District Panipat Education Department, Coordinator Pradeep Malik were present in the function. Students of the school presented a welcome song in honour of the guests. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar welcomed the chief guests by presenting mementos. About 400 selected students from government and private schools participated in the competition. Children had to make a painting on any one of the prescribed themes, in which the children displayed their talent brilliantly. The participants were given a book named ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’.
