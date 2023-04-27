Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

An inter-school poster-making competition was organised on the occasion of Earth Day by the Department of Science at the school. In this competition, 40 students of different schools like Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, Arya Bal Bharti School, MASD Dr MKK Public School, Bal Vikas Progressive School, Bal Vikas Model Town, DPS Refinery, Pratap Public School, IBL Public School and Dyal Singh Public School participated. School Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar awarded the winning team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...