Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

An inter-school poster-making competition was organised on the occasion of Earth Day by the Department of Science at the school. In this competition, 40 students of different schools like Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, Arya Bal Bharti School, MASD Dr MKK Public School, Bal Vikas Progressive School, Bal Vikas Model Town, DPS Refinery, Pratap Public School, IBL Public School and Dyal Singh Public School participated. School Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar awarded the winning team.