Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13-17, Panipat

English and Hindi newspaper reading competition was organised by 'Literary Club' at the school. The program me was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Vinita Kumar Tomar and Headmistress Dr. Neelam Vats. Students of classes III to VIII participated in it. The main objective of the competition was to develop reading skills among the children. Addressing the children, the Principal said the practice of reading newspapers, magazines and other useful books was essential to inculcate reading habit among kids.