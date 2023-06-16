Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 13/17, Panipat

A 10-day summer camp concluded at the school. Activities like aerobics, classical dance, personality development, art and crafts, English speaking, dance, calligraphy Hindi and English, instrumental music were held at the summer camp, while in sports, children enjoyed badminton, cricket, table tennis, volleyball and football. They enhanced their art and crafts skills by participating in soap making, block printing, clay modelling and wall décor activities. The students were trained in public speaking. A Math-A-Magic activity was conducted to teach basics of maths through fun and skills. Various dances of Indian culture like kathak, classical dance, Rajasthani dance, Punjabi dance and Bollywood dance were taught to the children. During the sessions, the students were trained to play guitar, casio, keyboard etc. The summer camp was a success.