Dyal Singh Public School, Sector -7, Karnal

Four budding sportspersons of the school excelled in District Badminton Championship held at Karan Stadium, Karnal. Reyansh and Anirudh received cash prize of Rs 7,500 & 2,500, respectively, for performing well in badminton championship. According to BAI, Reyansh paved his way to 6th Rank in the All-India ranking. In addition to that, he won three gold medals (U-15 Singles & Doubles, U-17 Doubles) and two silver medals, (U-19 Doubles, U-17 Single ). Anirudh bagged two gold medals (U-17 Singles & Doubles) and one silver medal (U-19 Doubles), Anushka won three gold medals (U-15, U-17 & Women Category) and Aradhya bagged one gold (U-13) and one silver (U-15). The four participants won 13 medals in total and have been selected for state-level championship. They have turned out as a source of inspiration for their peers. Principal Shalini Narang and Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated the winners for their excellent performance.