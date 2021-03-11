Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

Shalini Narang, Principal of the school. unfurled the Tricolour on Independence Day. The atmosphere reverberated with the notes of the National Anthem. A march past by NCC Army and Air Wing cadets was the highlight of the function. While addressing the audience, the Principal exhorted the students to emerge as resourceful citizens to bring glory and laurels to the nation. The celebration concluded with a pledge by the staff to stay committed to the task of serving the nation by spreading education.
