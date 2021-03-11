Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

NCC Army Wing cadets and students of the school took out a ‘Tiranga rally’ on bicycles. Principal Shalini Narang flagged off the rally from the school. Under the leadership of ANO Ravinder Yadav, the cadets proceeded towards the Sector-7 market. They raised slogans there and inspired the residents to participate exuberantly in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. ‘Varikshabandhan’ was also conducted in the school for spreading awareness about saving environment. The Principal along with the NCC Cadets tied rakhis to the trees to convey a social message that trees are life saviours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him