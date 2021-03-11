Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

NCC Army Wing cadets and students of the school took out a ‘Tiranga rally’ on bicycles. Principal Shalini Narang flagged off the rally from the school. Under the leadership of ANO Ravinder Yadav, the cadets proceeded towards the Sector-7 market. They raised slogans there and inspired the residents to participate exuberantly in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. ‘Varikshabandhan’ was also conducted in the school for spreading awareness about saving environment. The Principal along with the NCC Cadets tied rakhis to the trees to convey a social message that trees are life saviours.