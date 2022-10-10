Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

Dasehra was celebrated with great fun and fervour on the school campus. A cultural programme was organised on the occasion. The festivities began with the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Speeches, poems and group dances were performed by students. A spectacular act of The Ramayana made the entire celebration memorable. Some students came dressed up as Ramayana characters. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated everyone for their efforts in making the event a success. Headmistress Madhu Grover, in her address, shared the message that good always triumphs over evil.
