Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal

Children's Day was celebrated and teachers presented group song, dance and ramp walk show to make the occasion even more special for the students. Principal Shalini Narang, in her address, enlightened the students about the contribution of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and various aspects associated with his life. The celebrations were followed by the annual investiture ceremony to proclaim the School Cabinet as well House Cabinet Members. The members took a pledge to uphold the vision of the school founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated the selected members.
