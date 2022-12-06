Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

The 20th Annual Inter-House Cross Country Race was organised at the school. Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia, General Manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, Karnal, presided over the function as the chief guest. Dr Ashima Gakhar, Principal, Dyal Singh College, Karnal, Priya Kapoor, Headmistress, Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, Karnal, graced the event as special guests. The dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by Shalini Narang, Principal, and Madhu Grover, Headmistress. The chief guest flagged off the race from the school premises. Students from all four houses participated in the race with enthusiasm. Following students were declared as winners of the event: Girls (Junior) – Namrata; Boys (Junior) – Vardaan; Girls (Senior) – Savika; and Boys (Senior) - Vishwas Tyagi. Nilgiri House claimed the winner’s trophy by scoring overall first position. Shalini Narang, Madhu Grover and Priya Kapoor gave away trophies and medals to the winners and congratulated them for their exemplary performance. The first position winners of all four categories were rewarded with cash prizes as well.