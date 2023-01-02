Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

Christmas Carnival paved the way for fun and excitement for kids. With a perfect setting of Christmas trees, bells and vibrant decorations all around, the school was lit up with the warm and joyful spirit of Christmas. Principal Shalini Narang inaugurated the event with ribbon cutting. She extended warm wishes of Christmas and New Year to the entire Dyal Singh family. She lauded the efforts and enthusiasm of teachers as well as students. With exciting games, dance and music show and delightful food stalls, the carnival turned out as the picture perfect spot for boundless fun and bursts of laughter. Students huddled at their favourite stalls put up by their teachers. Headmistress Madhu Grover congratulated teachers and students for making the event a success.
