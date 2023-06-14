Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal

A one-week summer camp concluded at the school. The camp provided a diverse range of activities and learning opportunities for students of classes I to XI. From sports activities, music, dance, aerobics, yoga, taekwondo, art & craft, cooking, calligraphy, dramatics, mental ability, storytelling, computer skills to English Conversation, the programme offered an array of options to suit the interests of all participants. The teachers worked tirelessly to create a safe and engaging space for the children. The Principal, Headmistress, teachers and students gathered for an assembly where over 500 student-participants shared their experiences and memories they had created during the camp.