Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal

The school organised a ‘hawan’ to pay homage to the founder of Dyal Singh College Trust Society, Dyal Singh Majithia. The event was led by Principal Shalini Narang, Headmistress Madhu Grover, staff members and the school Cabinet. The special occasion united the entire school community in seeking the blessings of their visionary founder, Dyal Singh Majithia. Students paid their respects through soul-stirring bhajan gayan. Junior Head Girl Kannupriya, enlightened the gathering with the works of Dyal Singh Majithia through her speech. An art exhibition was also organised. Principal Shalini Narang inspired both students and teachers to embrace the invaluable teachings of Dyal Singh Majithia as a guiding beacon in their lives. Headmistress added that it was not just an event but a profound homage to his principles and values.
