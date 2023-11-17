Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal

Three students of the school, Additi Malik, Pari and Manikarnika Rawat, showcased their remarkable skills in the CBSE North Zone 2 Taekwondo Championship held at Sushila Devi Public School, Patiala, earning a spot in the National-Level Competition. Out of nine participants from the school, Additi Malik exhibited her dominance by securing gold medal in the over-73 kg category for U-19 Girls, while Pari achieved gold medal in the under-29 kg category for U-14 Girls. Manikarnika Rawat earned silver medal in the under-73 kg category for U-19 Girls. Akshi and Prishita clinched bronze medals in the under-63 kg category and under-33 kg category for U-14 Girls, respectively. Arnav, Yashasvi, Dhiren and Rijul were recognised with participation certificates.
