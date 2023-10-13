Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal, celebrates silver jubilee

The school celebrated its silver jubilee. Admiral R Hari Kumar presided over the function as chief guest. Distinguished guests, honorary secretary, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, Vice-Admiral Satish Soni (retd), General Manager, Dyal Singh College Trust Society, Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia, Board of Trustees and Principals and Headmistresses attended the function. The Chief of Naval Staff opened his speech by quoting Nelson Mandela’s famous words, “Education is the most powerful weapon with which you can change the world”. He referred teachers and parents as the architects of responsible citizens who play a pivotal role in shaping the society. The highlight of the jubilee celebration was the thought-provoking play ‘Hamara Samvidhaan’ enacted by the school’s talented students coupled with various group dance performances highlighting the sacrifices of our ancestors. Principal Shalini Narang extended her gratitude to the guests and audience for attending the function. Headmistress Madhu Grover acknowledged the invaluable contribution of students, dedicated teachers and supportive parents to the school’s success.

#Karnal