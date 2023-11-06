Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, organises Sports Meet

The school organised its Sports Meet for the academic session 2023-24 with students from Nursery to Class II. The chief guest was General Manager Dr Rajbir Singh Gulia. The theme for the event was “Acqua”. The event kicked off with a vibrant welcome dance performed by the talented students of Class I. The little athletes of Nursery to UKG were engaged in an array of exciting races. These included frog race for nursery boys, Pom Pom race for nursery girls, alligator race for LKG boys, fish race for LKG girls, shark race for UKG boys and jellyfish race for UKG girls. Class II students showcased their physical prowess with an impressive PT drill. The event was a fantastic display of youthful energy and sportsmanship. It was a day filled with excitement and enthusiasm.
