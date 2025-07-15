Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, students shine in International Commerce Olympiad 2024

Students of the commerce stream showcased their knowledge and skills by participating in the International Commerce Olympiad 2024. The Olympiad was organised by the Commerce Teachers Foundation with the objective of enhancing students’ understanding, analytical thinking, and professional outlook in the field of commerce. A total of 26 students participated in the Olympiad — 11 from Class XI and 15 from Class XII. The first round of the Olympiad was conducted in offline mode on December 6, 2024, on the school premises using OMR sheets. The second round was held online on January 5, 2025. Class XI – Offline Round: 6 students received Merit Certificates. Class XI – Online Round: Four students received Merit Certificates, and one student received an Excellence Certificate. Class XII – Offline Round: 14 students received Merit Certificates, and one student was awarded an Excellence Certificate. Class XII – Online Round: Eight students received Merit Certificates, and one student received an Excellence Certificate. School Toppers (Session 2024–25), Itie Gupta (Class XI), Komudi Gupta (Class XII), Aditya Jindal (Class XII). These outstanding students were felicitated with gold medals, mementos, and excellence certificates for their exemplary performance. Principal Shalini Narang congratulated the winners and appreciated their hard work, discipline, and consistent efforts. Special recognition was given to Deepika Dhamija, commerce teacher and Olympiad coordinator, whose dedicated guidance and planning ensured the successful participation and execution of the event. The school management and faculty members extended their best wishes to all participants for a bright and prosperous future.

