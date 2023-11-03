Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, wins medals in tennis meet

Four students of the school won silver medals in the CBSE North Zone Tennis Tournament for U-17 boys. The tournament was organised at Rishikul Vidyapeeth, Sonipat. The students — Shashank Mehla, Yashpreet, Zorawar Singh and Shourya Sahil — secured a spot in the national-level competition. Principal Shalini Narang commended their incredible feat and extended a warm welcome to the young athletes.
