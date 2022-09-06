Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, UE, Karnal

NCC Cadets of the Army Wing initiated 'Local water body/ Lake cleaning campaign' under the aegis of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan and Amrit Mahotsava 2022. They visited Karnal Lake under the supervision of ANO, Ravinder Yadav and collected plastic bottles, disposables and poly bags dumped in or around the lake. They made people aware of the urgent need of safeguarding the water bodies for a better future. Their unparalleled enthusiasm was lauded by the people present there. Principal Shalini Narang, and Headmistress Madhu Grover, congratulated ANO, Ravinder Yadav and NCC Army Wing Cadets for their tireless efforts. Such events in the school inspire the students to contribute to the growth of society.
