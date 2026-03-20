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Home / The School Tribune / Dyal Singh School alumnus clears UPSC

Dyal Singh School alumnus clears UPSC

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Ananya Rana, alumna of Dyal Singh Public School, Karnal, has secured All India Rank 60 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Her remarkable achievement has brought great honour not only to the school and her family but also to the entire Karnal district.. Ananya Rana has been a bright, disciplined and hardworking student since her early years. She received her schooling from Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, where she consistently demonstrated academic excellence along with remarkable leadership qualities. During her school days, she actively participated in various co-curricular activities and served as the School Discipline Captain. She also represented the school in several quiz competitions, earning recognition for her knowledge and confidence. After completing her Class XII, Ananya Rana pursued her higher education at Dyal Singh College, Karnal, where she completed her BSc degree. Her academic journey has been marked by dedication, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Ananya Rana had earlier secured All India Rank 280 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. She is currently undergoing training as an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) – IRS (IT) Officer at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur. Principal Shalini Narang, along with the teachers and the entire school fraternity of the school, congratulated Ananya Rana on her outstanding accomplishment. Expressing her pride, the Principal stated that Ananya’s success is a matter of great honour for the institution and a true inspiration for present students.

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