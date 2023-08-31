Dyal Singh School, Panipat

A magic show was organised on behalf of the Indian Red Cross Society at the school. Students of Class I to X of the school enjoyed the magic show. Amit Kumar showed various tricks to children like ‘taking out different types of objects from an empty box’, ‘showing an empty book filled with pictures’ and ‘drawing water from an empty pot’. Children were mesmerised by watching different magic tricks like ‘drinking water from mouth and getting it out of ears’ and ‘getting biscuits out of an empty box’.
