Dynamic leadership conclave, Model United Nations organised

Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, successfully organised a dynamic leadership conclave and Model United Nations event, aiming to encourage critical thinking, policy debate and leadership skills among students. The event provided a practical platform for young people to engage with global issues, hone their public speaking skills, and understand the importance of diplomacy. The event was inaugurated by President Manav Singla, who shared valuable insights on leadership, motivating students with stories of courage and duty. A leadership conclave for students from classes III to V focused on nurturing leadership qualities, teamwork and communication skills. Meanwhile, the MUN simulation for students in classes VI to XII offered a deep diplomatic experience, where delegates represented various countries, political parties or organisations and engaged in high-level discussions on topics like climate change, cybersecurity and AI ethics. Students demonstrated remarkable diplomatic insight, teamwork and strategic thinking, debating, negotiating and drafting proposals in a professional and respectful manner. The event concluded with a grand ceremony honouring outstanding delegates and schools for their exceptional participation and contributions. The event highlighted the talent and leadership potential of the students.

