Earth Day at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities where in students learnt the importance of preserving the earth. A special assembly was organised by the classes V and X where students expressed their views through speeches, poems, song and skit. Poster making, slogan writing, art for earth, Best out of waste and badge making activities were organised for all the classes. An awareness rally was organised to sensitise everyone about the importance of saving environment for a better future. Face painting and fancy dress competitions were organised for the students of classes VII and VIII wherein students urged all to conserve natural resources and use them wisely. The school principal appreciated and congratulated all students for all their efforts in making the event a success. The celebration ended with a plantation drive and saplings was gifted as a token of remembrance for the 'Earth Day celebration' to the Director, Associate Director and Principal of the school by the students of class VII.