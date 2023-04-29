Earth Day at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities where in students learnt the importance of preserving the earth. A special assembly was organised by the classes V and X where students expressed their views through speeches, poems, song and skit. Poster making, slogan writing, art for earth, Best out of waste and badge making activities were organised for all the classes. An awareness rally was organised to sensitise everyone about the importance of saving environment for a better future. Face painting and fancy dress competitions were organised for the students of classes VII and VIII wherein students urged all to conserve natural resources and use them wisely. The school principal appreciated and congratulated all students for all their efforts in making the event a success. The celebration ended with a plantation drive and saplings was gifted as a token of remembrance for the 'Earth Day celebration' to the Director, Associate Director and Principal of the school by the students of class VII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...