Earth Day at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

On Earth Day, students of classes VI - X of the school, displayed their talent in many fields. They showed their skills in collage making and poster-making Activity. Winners were awarded certificates and chocolates by Principal Monica Sharma who appreciated their talent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
Barack Obama among ‘500 Americans’ banned to enter Russia, here is why?
Famous American late-night TV show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Colbe...