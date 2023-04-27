Earth Day at SIS Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The World Earth Day was celebrated at the school with students from the kindergarten classes displaying playcards stating 'Save Earth'. Students also presented a short skit on the harmful effects of plastic use. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the students for their performance with a message to encourage tree plantation. In her address, she talked about the significance of biodegradable material. She also advocated restricted use of plastic with a view to replace it. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated students and teachers for honouring Mother Earth on this day.