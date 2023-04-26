Earth Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Earth Day and paid tribute to the earth through various educational and creative activities. Students shared their love for the planet through speeches, poems, declamation, poster making and slogan writing activities. The activities followed the theme of 2023, "Invest in our planet". The activities were conducted to raise awareness among the students to protect the earth's natural resources for future generations.
