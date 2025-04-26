DT
PT
Earth Day celebrated at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 66, Mohali

Earth Day celebrated at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 66, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Earth Day. The students were taught through a presentation about the importance of three Rs — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Ishfaq of UKG presented a beautiful poem on Earth. Students of LKG presented Hindi poem. An energetic dance performance on conserving nature educated the students about their role to save Earth. All kindergarten students pledged to use paper bags. Various activities like badge making, making Earth Day head gear, earbud painting in earth, etc, were conducted. The event inspired the students to become environmentally responsible kids who care for their Mother Earth.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

