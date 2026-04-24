Earth Day celebrated

Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47, Chandigarh, celebrated Earth Day with active participation from students across all classes. The celebration aimed to spread awareness about the importance of protecting the planet and promoting a greener and healthier environment. A variety of activities were organised at different levels within the school campus, especially in the garden area, to connect children with the nature. Pupils participated in drawing competitions, slogan writing and creative activities highlighting the theme 'Save Earth, Save Life.' These activities helped students express their thoughts on environmental conservation in a meaningful way. The Kindergarten section also enthusiastically took part in simple yet impactful activities, while the senior students engaged in plays, role-plays and awareness campaigns to spread the message of sustainability and environmental protection. Students also delivered speeches emphasizing the importance of Earth Day and how small steps like planting trees, saving water and reducing pollution can make a big difference. The celebration concluded with an inspiring address by the Principal, who motivated the students to take responsibility for protecting the Earth and encouraged them to adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives.

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