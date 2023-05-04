Earth Day events at school

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd, observed International Earth Day. To mark the day, various activities were conducted. The primary wing of the school organised various activities and pledged to save the "Mother Earth". Students participated in poem-recitation competition, planted saplings and made beautiful posters. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Class V in which the students were told about their duties towards preserving the nature. The activities were organised to create awareness among students.