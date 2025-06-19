Earthquake preparedness drill at Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat

The school conducted a well-coordinated earthquake preparedness drill. The drill aimed to simulate a real-life emergency, equipping students and staff with essential life-saving skills. As the earthquake alarm rang across the campus, students immediately enacted the “Drop, Cover, and Hold” procedure — a globally recognised earthquake response technique. Under the vigilant guidance of teachers, evacuation routes were followed swiftly and systematically, with students assembling at pre-assigned safety zones within minutes. The drill was conducted under the expert supervision of Randhir, the designated resource person, who guided the entire process and ensured adherence to proper safety protocols. His insights and instructions played a crucial role in making the drill effective and impactful. Following the drill, a reflective classroom session was held where discussions focused on safety protocols, disaster resilience, and the importance of remaining calm during emergencies. Commenting on the initiative, Principal Rupali Saha, stated: “Education today must go hand-in-hand with preparedness for unforeseen events. Through such drills, we aim to instil a sense of responsibility, presence of mind, and courage among our students.”

Advertisement