DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Earthquake preparedness drill at Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat

Earthquake preparedness drill at Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school conducted a well-coordinated earthquake preparedness drill. The drill aimed to simulate a real-life emergency, equipping students and staff with essential life-saving skills. As the earthquake alarm rang across the campus, students immediately enacted the “Drop, Cover, and Hold” procedure — a globally recognised earthquake response technique. Under the vigilant guidance of teachers, evacuation routes were followed swiftly and systematically, with students assembling at pre-assigned safety zones within minutes. The drill was conducted under the expert supervision of Randhir, the designated resource person, who guided the entire process and ensured adherence to proper safety protocols. His insights and instructions played a crucial role in making the drill effective and impactful. Following the drill, a reflective classroom session was held where discussions focused on safety protocols, disaster resilience, and the importance of remaining calm during emergencies. Commenting on the initiative, Principal Rupali Saha, stated: “Education today must go hand-in-hand with preparedness for unforeseen events. Through such drills, we aim to instil a sense of responsibility, presence of mind, and courage among our students.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts