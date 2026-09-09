'Echoes of the Past' organised

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organised an inter-house historical event enactment, “Echoes of the Past”, on “Indian Freedom Movements”. Students creatively recreated significant episodes, including the Revolt of 1857, Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement, through researched scripts, powerful dialogues and period costumes. The event enhanced historical understanding while fostering teamwork, creativity, confidence and public speaking skills. Principal George S Shear appreciated the students’ efforts, noting that understanding the past helps young citizens value freedom and embrace their responsibilities.

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