Eco-club members of AKSIPS 41, Chandigarh, organise meeting

Eco-club members of the school organised a meeting of residents, gardeners, Municipal Corporation’s sanitary staff to educate them on not burning dead dry leaves. The activity was conducted to commemorate Earth Day, which falls on April 22. Students spread awareness on how to make compost out of dry leaves. The activity was done under the guidance of Jasdeep Kalra, executive director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools.
