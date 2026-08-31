The school organised the Eco-Innovation Challenge – Akshay Bharat Diwas of Urja for students of classes VI to VIII. The three-stage activity included scientific demonstrations, puzzle-solving round and multiple-choice questions, testing students’ practical knowledge, reasoning and conceptual understanding. Students participated enthusiastically, showcasing creativity, confidence and scientific curiosity. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the Science Department’s efforts and encouraged students to pursue innovative solutions for a sustainable and energy-conscious future.

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