Edu Dept to train mothers for children’s all-round growth

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 25

Under the directions of Secretary, School Education, Ajay Sharma and under the supervision of Director, General School Education (Punjab), Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, a special initiative has been taken by the Education Department to conduct school-level training for former mothers. A workshop is being organised on March 2 for mothers of pre-primary students.

Giving this information, Sanjeev Gautam, District Education Officer (Elementary Education), Hoshiarpur, and Sukhwinder Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (EE), said the role of mother was very important in the personality formation and the all-round development of the child. Therefore, the workshop, being organised by the Education Department to educate mothers of students of pre-primary classes, aims to provide guidance to mothers for the holistic development of their children and make them available in government schools.

More interesting lessons are being given. He said after getting training in this workshop, these mothers would be able to inspire the mothers of other children.

He said the department, realising the importance of pre-primary education, was conducting pre-primary classes in all government primary schools. The objective of starting these classes is to prepare children falling in the 3-6 age group for primary education and their overall development. He said special arrangements had been made by the department for the smooth conduct of this school-level workshop. Special efforts were being made by the department to make education, being provided to students of pre-primary classes, interesting.

Giving more details about this workshop, Dr Jarnail Singh Kaleke, Director, State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, said a letter had been issued by the office of SCERT to all District Education Officers (DEOs) in this regard. Teams of ‘Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab’, will be trained today (February 26) while on February 28, teachers teaching in pre-primary classes will be given training. On March 2, the department will organise school-level workshops for mothers of students of pre-primary classes. The mothers of pre-primary students are being sent invitations to participate in this workshop and messages are being sent to them through phone and social media.

The photos and videos of this workshop would also be shared through social media so that the participation of society can be increased further in future also.